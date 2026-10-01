International legal professionals unite for justice

Today the legal community converges in London as law societies and bar associations from across the globe celebrate the official opening of the legal year. This significant event serves not only as an assembly of legal minds but also as a platform to reflect on the fundamental principles underpinning the justice system; every individual should have access to fair legal representation and the safeguarding of impartial courts when necessary. Amidst growing concerns regarding threats to judicial independence, participants rally to address the challenges faced by lawyers and judges who, due to their vital roles, experience increasing pressure and intimidation.

Mark Evans, president of the Law Society of England and Wales, expressed enthusiasm for the global gathering, stating, “We are delighted to welcome colleagues from around the world to mark the opening of the legal year. At a time when the rule of law faces growing challenges, events like these demonstrate the collective strength of the legal profession and our shared commitment to defending justice for everyone.” He further emphasised the importance of the justice system, describing it as “a vital public service which helps our communities to thrive by ensuring we all - even the powerful - play by the same rules.”

Kirsty Brimelow KC, chair of the Bar Council, also highlighted the significance of such gatherings, noting, “The Opening of the Legal Year brings lawyers and judges from across the world together in London. It is a powerful reminder that our commitment to justice and the rule of law transcends borders.” As the event unfolds, it serves as an essential moment for all legal professionals to reaffirm their dedication to upholding justice, addressing the threats they face, and fostering collaboration to ensure that fairness and equality remain accessible to everyone.