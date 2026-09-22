International demand for UK legal services surges

The recent International Data Insights report published by the Law Society of England and Wales highlights the global strength of English law and London’s preeminent status as an international legal hub. In the last five years, UK legal services exports have surged over 60%, reaching an impressive £10.97 billion, with the EU and the US accounting for nearly two-thirds of this revenue.

English law remains the dominant force in global transactions, underpinning approximately £250 trillion of derivatives transactions, half of international seaborne trade, and about 40% of worldwide business and financial dealings. London has solidified its position as an international legal heavyweight, delivering nearly double the number of judgments in the London Commercial Court compared to its nearest competitor, Dubai, and more than twice as many as New York.

Evidence of London’s legal prowess is further illustrated by the growth in the caseload of the London Maritime Arbitrators Association, which increased by 16% in 2025, reaching its highest level in over a decade. The International Chamber of Commerce Court of Arbitration selected English law in 13% of its new cases, outpacing jurisdictions such as New York, Brazil, and Switzerland. Notably, 96% of the cases managed by the London Court of International Arbitration involved at least one non-UK party, signalling the city’s broad international appeal.

“The UK’s legal services are a major global success story. Exports are nearing £11bn and English law is used in trillions of pounds of international commerce. London remains a leading legal destination,” stated Mark Evans, president of the Law Society. He emphasised the industry's significance, highlighting, “The legal industry is an engine of growth that, with the right steps from the UK government, can unleash its full horsepower. It is an export powerhouse contributing billions to the UK economy and employing more than half a million people."

However, Evans cautioned that maintaining international leadership is not guaranteed, stating, “Other jurisdictions are investing fast and furiously in their court and legal infrastructure.” He called upon the UK government to continue investing in the legal profession and justice system, urging, “to unlock growth in every postcode.” As the UK legal sector navigates this period of rapid growth, the need for strategic support and investment remains critical for sustained success on the global stage.