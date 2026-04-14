The High Court has granted reverse summary judgement in favour of a company director whose personal guarantee, signed in 2008, was sought to be enforced against liabilities exceeding £3 million arising under a 2013 services agreement — a contract entered into nearly five years after the guarantee was executed.

Master Clark, sitting in the Business List of the Chancery Division, held in Instagroup Limited v Northwest Insulations Limited (In Liquidation) and Mr David Stansfield [2026] EWHC 819 (Ch) that the guarantee was confined to sums due from the company for goods supplied on credit, and could not be stretched to cover indemnity and repayment obligations arising under a later master services agreement.

The second defendant, David Stansfield, had been a director and shareholder of Northwest Insulations Limited, an insulation installer with a long commercial relationship with Instagroup. In October 2008, Stansfield signed a credit account application form on behalf of the company, which included a personal guarantee in "continuing" terms, covering "all such sums as are now or shall in the future become due" from the company to the claimant.

The form also specified a credit limit of £8,000 per month and recorded that the consideration for the guarantee was Instagroup's agreement to supply goods on credit.

In January 2013, Instagroup and Northwest Insulations entered into a 32-page master agreement governing the provision of services under the Green Deal and Energy Company Obligation frameworks. That agreement — to which Stansfield was not personally a party — included broad indemnity provisions and a right to require repayment of all sums previously paid to the supplier in the event of breach.

When the company later entered creditors' voluntary liquidation, Instagroup sought to enforce the 2008 guarantee against Stansfield personally in respect of clawback demands totalling over £3 million made by energy suppliers, and repayment claims exceeding £2.5 million.

Construction of the guarantee

Applying the general principles of contractual construction confirmed in Marley v Rawlings [2015] AC 129 and the commercial glosses set out in The Ocean Neptune [2018] 1 Lloyd's Rep. 654, Master Clark emphasised that the heading of the 2008 document — "Credit Account Application Form" — its consideration clause, and the reference to the claimant's Conditions of Sale were all material to its scope.

Although the guarantee used the phrase "howsoever arising" in describing the company's underlying obligation, the court declined to treat that expression as sufficient to extend liability beyond goods supplied on credit. The contrast between the brief, standard-form 2008 document and the detailed, bespoke 2013 agreement was itself informative. The 2013 agreement did not require the company to purchase goods from Instagroup; the liabilities it imposed arose from services, not from a debtor-creditor relationship.

Instagroup's submission — based on Bank of India v Transcontinental Commodity Merchants Ltd [1983] 2 Lloyd's Rep. 298 — that the guarantee's body was so widely drawn as to preclude recourse to the consideration clause was rejected. Unlike the banking facilities guarantee in Bank of India, the 2008 form's operative language was anchored to a straightforward credit arrangement.

Discharge in the alternative

Even if the guarantee had initially extended to the CERT scheme arrangements in place at the time of its execution, it would in any event have been discharged upon execution of the 2013 agreement. That agreement expressly superseded all previous arrangements. Where an underlying agreement is replaced rather than varied, the surety's obligations terminate — a result the court grounded in the rule in Holme v Brunskill (1878) 3 QBD 495 and the discharge principles applicable to material variations, and confirmed by the commentary in Law of Guarantees (7th edn) at para 4-026. The court noted that a guarantor cannot rationally be placed in a worse position where a new agreement wholly replaces the principal contract than where it merely varies it.

Significance

The decision is a clear illustration of the principle — reiterated with a note of caution in Law of Guarantees at 4-001 — that earlier authorities on guarantee construction are guides to method, not precedents on outcome. The scope of any guarantee remains dependent on the particular wording, the document's evident purpose, and the factual matrix at the time of execution. Where, as here, a commercial relationship evolves substantially over time, a guarantee entered into at the outset will not automatically travel with it.