A new report published at the International Bar Association’s 2025 Annual Conference in Toronto, Canada, sheds light on the increasing significance of independent law firms in handling cross-border instructions. The report, titled ‘Navigating Global Growth: A Playbook for Independent Law Firms,’ illustrates how these firms are not only competing with but also collaborating alongside larger global legal players.

This insightful document, compiled by London-based PR and reputation consultancy MD Communications, draws on perspectives from a variety of law firms spanning the Americas, Europe, offshore jurisdictions, the Middle East and Africa. It highlights how their networks, innovative business development techniques, and adapted client service models foster both competition and collaboration between independent and international firms.

Among the findings presented in the report are that 91% of independent firms reported that many international clients become repeat clients based on a sample from Europe. Furthermore, 83% of independent firms noted that up to a quarter of their instructions could be traced back to the contacts and networks developed through the International Bar Association. Additionally, 62% of independent firms serve clients who have previously relied on international firms within their jurisdiction, affirming that independence is increasingly perceived as an asset rather than a drawback. Notably, a third of these firms have direct experience with international players vacating the market due to conflicts, which has created opportunities for independent law firms.

Melissa Davis, founder and chief executive of MD Communications, remarked that “the firms we spoke to are redefining what global growth looks like. It’s no longer about scale or office count - it’s about trust, agility and the quality of relationships." She emphasised the critical role played by the IBA community in providing a platform for firms to learn from one another and foster the relationships essential for genuine cross-border collaboration.

Matt Cockburn, Managing Partner at Torys LLP in Canada, expressed the vital role independent firms play in the global legal landscape by stating, “Our ability to collaborate seamlessly across borders without the constraints of a single global structure allows us to deliver the right expertise for every client and every deal." He explained that nearly every transaction processed today has an international aspect to it, further reinforcing the significance of independent firms.

Jeff Davis, General Counsel at Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan, who contributed the report’s afterword, remarked that independent firms are “equally deserving of our attention as the larger international players,” reinforcing their growing importance to global clients.

Sarah Carnegie, Director of Legal Projects at the IBA, commented on the representation of independent firms, noting that “small and medium-sized independent firms – those with under 50 partners – are hugely important members of the IBA, representing 44% of our global group membership." She highlighted that local firms’ involvement is crucial in ensuring the IBA remains a true representation of the worldwide legal profession.

In concluding remarks, Melissa Davis expressed pride in launching the report in Canada, a country that exemplifies the global mindset of independent legal firms. She stated, “We’re delighted to welcome IBA delegates to Toronto and to share these insights at such an important moment for the profession worldwide.”

For those interested, a full copy of the report can be downloaded on the IBA's website.