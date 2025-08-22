In a recent announcement, the Ministry of Justice revealed that, pending parliamentary approval, the application fee for lasting power of attorney (LPA) will rise from £82 to £92. This change will take effect on 17 November 2025 for all applications received by the Office of the Public Guardian (OPG). The fee adjustment aims to ensure that the income generated from LPA applications aligns more closely with the costs associated with delivering the essential services provided by OPG.

The OPG is responsible for managing LPAs, which allow individuals to appoint someone they trust to make decisions on their behalf if they lose capacity. The increase in fees has raised concerns, but the Ministry of Justice believes it is necessary to sustain the quality of services. Applicants who find the new fee burdensome may be eligible for an exemption, meaning they will not have to pay the fee, or for a remission, which offers a reduction based on financial circumstances. More details regarding these financial support options can be found through official channels.

Fees for LPAs undergo periodic reviews in adherence to His Majesty’s Treasury guidance, ensuring that they remain fair and justifiable. With the fee increase set to come into effect, all prospective applicants should consider their financial situation and whether they qualify for any available support. This adjustment reflects an ongoing commitment to provide necessary public services while maintaining fiscal responsibility