In a celebration of legal excellence, the Law Society of Scotland has awarded Arün Smith from Dumfries and Galloway Council and Elise Woodbridge from NatWest Bank plc the prestigious title of In-house Rising Stars for 2026. The annual competition, aimed at identifying exceptional early career talent in the legal profession, saw a competitive field of 13 nominees this year.

Law Society President Patricia Thom announced the winners at the In-house Annual Conference on Wednesday, 22 April. In addition to Smith and Woodbridge, Alison Howells from the City of Edinburgh Council received a highly commended nod in the newly qualified category for her work supporting families and vulnerable children. Thom praised the nominees, stating, “Congratulations Arün, Elise and Alison. It is clear that you are assets to your teams and the wider legal profession. You should both be very proud of what you’ve achieved in such a short space of time.”

The judging panel highlighted the outstanding work ethic and dedication exhibited by Arün Smith and Elise Woodbridge early in their careers. Thom remarked on their commitment to supporting those from underrepresented groups, noting the importance of diversity within the legal field. “It’s a pleasure to be able to celebrate our talented winners and nominees alongside so many of their in-house colleagues. The depth of new talent shows the strength of Scotland’s in-house sector, and the huge contribution it makes,” she added.

Expressing his gratitude, Arün Smith commented, “I am immensely grateful to my colleagues, to my supervising solicitors and managers, and to the Council's leadership for supporting me and enabling me to win this year's award in the trainee category.” He further shared his pride in being a queer person of colour in the profession, saying, “As a queer person of colour, it is especially rewarding to know that there is an undoubted place for me in our profession. I look forward to seeing our profession continue its work in being welcoming and reflective of the diversity of our communities.”

Elise Woodbridge echoed similar sentiments, stating, “I am incredibly touched to have been nominated for the In-House Rising Star Award 2026, and even more delighted to have won. I feel truly fortunate to have trained and developed my career within such an amazing in-house legal team at NatWest Group. This award is as much a reflection of my manager, team, and colleagues who consistently coach, support, and inspire me to raise the bar.”

The recognition of these rising stars highlights the importance of nurturing new talent within the legal profession, a vital step in ensuring its future success.