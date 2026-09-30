Huel advert banned for misleading claims

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) has made headlines by banning an advert for Huel, an alternative food brand, for allegedly promoting the replacement of traditional meals with its products. This ruling comes after four complaints were lodged against the video advertisement featuring TV personality Spencer Matthews, which was circulated on Instagram and YouTube. According to George McLellan, a partner in the Dispute Resolution team at Sharpe Pritchard, the ruling exemplifies the challenging balance that advertisers must maintain.

He pointed out that Huel aimed to clarify common misconceptions, stating outright in the advert's caption, "Spoiler alert it's not for every meal." Huel's founder, Julian Hearn, also shared his personal approach to using the product, emphasising that he consumes Huel mainly for breakfast and lunch during weekdays, opting for whole food as the ideal choice. The ASA acknowledged that the advert "did not explicitly recommend that consumers replace all conventional food with Huel," yet concluded a breach had occurred, driven by what McLellan described as a subjective interpretation of social value arising from a specific anecdote.

In a supporting argument, McLellan remarked that this ruling poses risks not just to Huel, but potentially to all advertisers. He noted, "If an advert whose clear and stated purpose is responsible guidance can be found irresponsible, no business can safely advertise with confidence." This, he suggested, creates a troubling environment whereby brands may feel compelled to withhold important details about how their products could be misused, which he labelled as detrimental for both businesses and the advertising sector as a whole.

The Huel video itself features Matthews in a conversational podcast-style format with Hearn, where Matthews recounts an encounter at an ultramarathon event with a man who claimed to "only eats Huel." Although Matthews expressed initial scepticism about the man's ability to complete a grueling 260-kilometre run through the Amazon rainforest, he soon shared that the individual excelled in the race, claiming that he "won it by miles" and "left us all in the dirt."

Hearn further emphasised the importance of a balanced diet by saying, “In an ideal world, you should have nutritionally complete whole food. If you could do that for every meal that would be the best solution for life." He acknowledged, however, that "most people either don’t do that or can’t have the time to do that, and therefore that’s where Huel fits in the gap."

The ASA's decision has sparked a debate about the level of scrutiny placed on advertising, particularly concerning health-related claims and consumer rights. Observers are closely watching how this ruling may shape future advertising practices in a landscape where misinformation and consumer protection are increasingly paramount.