Home Office to be inspected on foreign offenders

The Independent Chief Inspector of Borders and Immigration (ICIBI) has announced an upcoming inspection focused on the Home Office's handling of high-harm foreign national offenders. This initiative is part of the ICIBI's 2026-27 Inspection Plan and aims to review the effectiveness of the operational model that supports Immigration Enforcement’s public protection objectives.

The inspection will concentrate on several critical areas. Firstly, it will assess the identification processes for high-harm foreign national offenders to ensure they are effectively recognised and managed. This includes examining the oversight and prioritisation of high-harm cases, which is essential for safeguarding the community.

Furthermore, the inspection will evaluate partnership engagement and the sharing of information with relevant agencies. Effective collaboration is vital in managing offenders and preventing potential threats to public safety.

The inspection team is expected to provide a comprehensive report to the Home Secretary by January 2027, shedding light on the Home Office’s current practices and suggesting improvements to enhance public protection. As part of this process, the Chief Inspector stated that "the goal is to ensure that high-risk individuals are managed effectively within the community.”