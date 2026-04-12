In a move aligned with the 2026-27 Inspection Plan, the Independent Chief Inspector of Borders and Immigration (ICIBI) has initiated an inspection to evaluate how the Home Office interacts with local authorities regarding the planning and development of asylum accommodation. This inspection aims to understand the effectiveness of the Home Office’s engagement strategy, especially regarding its ability to enhance responsiveness, consistency, and the quality of its communications with local authorities.

The scope of the inspection will cover various aspects including the delivery models and initiatives involving local authorities for asylum accommodation, as well as how the Home Office ensures that accommodation providers meet their responsibilities when engaging with local authorities during the delivery of new facilities. Furthermore, the inspection will explore the implications for local services and community cohesion throughout the site selection processes.

This undertaking will utilise the newly established ICIBI inspection framework, which aims to provide a thorough analysis of the current procedures and practices. The Chief Inspector has expressed his intent to submit a comprehensive report to the Home Secretary by August 2026, highlighting the outcomes and recommendations derived from this inspection.