The Commercial Court has handed down a significant judgement in Ron Hoffman & Anor v Finalto Group Limited & Anor [2026] EWHC 921 (Comm), addressing the enforceability of a management equity term sheet, the quantum of damages where a corporate restructuring never materialised, and the scope of fraudulent misrepresentation in warranty deeds. Mr Justice Butcher dismissed the defendants' counterclaims in their entirety whilst reaching mixed conclusions on the claimants' own case.

The equity term sheet

Finalto Group Limited (FGL), a financial services technology provider, was acquired in 2022 by Gopher Investments (GI) from Playtech plc. As an inducement to the incumbent management — CEO Ron Hoffman and COO Liron Greenbaum — GI executed an Equity Term Sheet (ETS) at the same time as the share purchase agreement, promising equity participation in a yet-to-be-established holding company (Holdco). Neither the Holdco structure nor the contemplated Investment Agreement was ever implemented before both claimants were dismissed in November 2022.

Binding obligations and repudiation

The central construction question was whether the ETS imposed binding obligations or merely a duty to negotiate. Butcher J held that the clause stating the term sheet was "legally binding on the parties, subject to a definitive agreement" meant it was binding immediately and would be superseded by a definitive agreement — not that it would only become binding upon one. Reinforcing that conclusion, the preamble and operative provisions used mandatory language obliging GI to implement a Holdco structure and to issue the specified equity on Completion. The obligation to negotiate Definitive Documents in good faith sat alongside those primary obligations, not in substitution for them.

GI was found to have repudiated the ETS by instructing solicitors to cease work on the Investment Agreement in October 2022 and thereafter denying the ETS had any binding effect. The claimants' acceptance of that repudiation was recorded no later than the Particulars of Claim.

Quantum: where the claimants' case substantially unravelled

Despite succeeding on liability, the claimants' damages case encountered a fundamental obstacle. GI had acquired not only FGL's shares but also the benefit of a €172 million intra-group loan. The claimants argued that, had Holdco been established, the loan would have been transferred to it, dramatically increasing the value of their equity participation. Butcher J rejected this. The ETS was silent on the loans; no agreement or representation to transfer them to Holdco was established on the evidence; and GI had a rational commercial interest in retaining the loans outside Holdco. Without the loans, the value of Holdco's sole asset — the FGL shares — was substantially diminished.

The appropriate valuation date was fixed at 11 July 2024, two years post-Completion, reflecting the claimants' own case that they would have retained the equity for that period and the vesting structure of the Sweet Equity. Ms Richards' expert valuation of FGL at US$150–160 million (assuming loan transfer) was preferred over Mr Martin's, the latter having relied on 2023 financial statements subsequently undermined by a significant write-down in the 2024 accounts. A modest uplift was countenanced to reflect the adverse impact of the claimants' removal on business value.

On Israeli tax, the judgement confirms that damages should, in principle, be grossed up to reflect the loss of capital gains treatment under Section 102 of the Israeli Tax Ordinance — but only to the extent the relevant equity had actually vested during the two-year period.

Employment and counterclaims

Mr Hoffman's employment claims succeeded in respect of contractual severance, payment in lieu of notice, his 2022 bonus and holiday pay, on the basis that the "commercials" in the ETS — including a 75% of salary bonus entitlement — had been incorporated into his post-Completion employment terms with FGL. Mr Greenbaum's employment claims failed: he had remained engaged through a consultancy vehicle and no employment contract with FGL had been executed before termination.

GI's counterclaims for fraudulent misrepresentation in the Management Warranty Deed — based on alleged non-disclosure of uncommercial arrangements with a former employee, Mark Lauterstein — were dismissed in full. Butcher J held that none of the impugned transactions were shown to have been on other than normal commercial terms, and in any event the representations had not been made fraudulently. Separately, the court held that contractual limitations on warranty claims did not, on proper construction, bar claims in deceit — but that question was ultimately academic given the finding of no fraud.

FIL's standalone claim against Mr Hoffman for breach of directors' duties, arising from the same underlying facts, likewise failed.