Hill Dickinson strengthens its Hong Kong team

Leading commercial law firm Hill Dickinson has announced a significant enhancement to its business services practice in the Asia-Pacific region by appointing a team of regulatory and corporate specialists. The firm, which is headquartered in the UK and maintains international offices in Hong Kong, Singapore, and various locations across Europe, has successfully attracted a senior team from Hong Kong-based TN Partners. Martyn Huckerby joins Hill Dickinson’s now 40-strong Hong Kong office as Head of Competition Law and Regulatory, while counsel Felix Chan and Matthew Lo enhance the firm’s corporate and solvent restructuring expertise in the region. A further two fee-earning colleagues will also join Hill Dickinson alongside them.

Huckerby’s practice is centred on corporate, regulatory, and competition/antitrust matters, showcasing his particular expertise in multijurisdictional merger control, regulatory investigations, dawn raid response, and compliance issues. He has a wealth of experience advising on the formation, growth, and reorganisation of businesses, including joint ventures within China and the broader Asia region. At the same time, Felix Chan and Matthew Lo provide counsel to a diverse range of private and public companies on cross-border mergers and acquisitions, disposals, joint ventures, and international business reorganisations, in addition to general commercial and contractual matters.

This latest recruitment wave follows the early-year arrival of technology, media, and telecoms specialist Paul Haswell, signalling Hill Dickinson's ongoing commitment to invest in its rapidly growing business services group. The firm attributes an 18% revenue increase in its latest financial results to these developments. Its overall partnership has expanded to over 180 colleagues in recent months, with more than 25 senior lateral hires made in the past 18 months.

Damien Laracy, head of Hong Kong at Hill Dickinson, expressed his enthusiasm about the new additions, stating, "It’s a pleasure to welcome Martyn, Felix, Matthew and the wider team to Hill Dickinson. Their arrival represents a significant enhancement of our business services capabilities in Hong Kong at a time when the market is thriving and providing an increasingly attractive home for high-growth international businesses and investment. Together, they add considerable depth to our offering and further strengthen our ability to support clients operating across Hong Kong, mainland China and the wider Asia-Pacific region as we continue to develop our competition and regulatory practice, alongside our growing cross-border corporate and commercial teams."

Fiona Parry, head of the business services group at Hill Dickinson, remarked on the strategic importance of the Hong Kong market, saying, "Hong Kong continues to represent an important market for us as a firm, as we increasingly see corporates and SMEs seeking specialist, integrated support across jurisdictions. Attracting a team of this calibre reflects both the strength of our platform and our investment in supporting clients wherever they do business. These hires significantly enhance the depth and breadth of expertise we can offer across key areas including competition, corporate, regulatory and restructuring work, while strengthening our presence in one of the world's most important commercial markets. We are pleased to welcome Martyn, Felix, Matthew and their colleagues to the firm and look forward to supporting their continued success as part of Hill Dickinson's long-term growth strategy."