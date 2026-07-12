Hill Dickinson expands partnership with two new additions

Leading commercial law firm Hill Dickinson has made significant strides in expanding its commercial disputes resolution team by appointing two new partners in key locations. Richard Wilson has joined the Leeds office specializing in the betting and gaming sector, having arrived from Knights. With a wealth of experience in acting for large corporates and public sector organisations, Richard is well-equipped to address issues ranging from consumer contract matters to marketing disputes and duty of care claims. His extensive background also includes collaborations with notable sportswear brands.

Meanwhile, Ritchie Irvine has become part of Hill Dickinson's Manchester office, bringing over 25 years of expertise from DWF, where he focused on banking and finance litigation. Ritchie’s areas of concentration include asset-based lending, fraud prevention, and security enforcement, alongside his recognised capabilities in advising on consumer finance mis-selling. His addition aligns with the firm’s strategy of enhancing its offerings in the North West, particularly after the recent relocation of the Manchester office to St Michael’s flagship development.

The addition of Richard and Ritchie marks an important milestone for Hill Dickinson, constituting the 10th and 11th senior lateral hires the firm has made since the beginning of 2026. The partnership has now expanded to over 180 professionals, showcasing the firm’s commitment to growth through both recruitment and internal promotions. Over the last year, Hill Dickinson has fortified its business services group while expanding its footprint in the UK and international markets. The firm’s recent landmark naming rights partnership with Everton’s Hill Dickinson Stadium further underscores its ambitions for brand evolution.

Nina Ferris, head of commercial disputes resolution at Hill Dickinson, expressed enthusiasm about the new hires, stating, “It’s a pleasure to welcome Richard and Ritchie to the team. Both bring an exceptional depth of experience and a proven track record of delivering high-quality, strategic advice to clients to further strengthen our national disputes resolution capability.” She emphasised the strategic importance of Richard’s appointment to the firm’s growth in Yorkshire, noting it enhances their regional client services.

Fiona Parry, head of the business services group, highlighted the firm’s overarching ambition reflected in its continued success and growth. “Our lateral hire programme has been a key driver of this growth, with a series of high-quality senior appointments adding strength and depth across the firm,” Fiona remarked. She expressed optimism for further additions to the partnership in the months ahead, signifying Hill Dickinson's ongoing transformation and commitment to excellence in the commercial law landscape.