Hill Dickinson appoints Richard Bush as head

Leading commercial law firm Hill Dickinson announced the launch of its dedicated sports practice, appointing Richard Bush as the new Head of Sport. With over 15 years of experience exclusively in sports law and regulation, Bush joins from Bird & Bird, where he was a partner for five years. His extensive background includes roles at Onside Law and as in-house counsel at The Football Association. He currently chairs the British Association for Sport and Law and is a Solicitor Advocate.

Bush’s career has seen him advise a myriad of sports organisations, encompassing national and international governing bodies and major event organisers, on high-profile and complex cases. His areas of expertise include safeguarding, anti-doping, anti-corruption, and financial regulation. He has represented clients before prominent panels and tribunals, including the Court of Arbitration for Sport, showcasing his capability in handling multifaceted legal challenges within the sports sector.

The establishment of this practice aligns with a market trend where elite sports clubs and governing bodies are looking to implement more robust governance and regulatory oversight. Meanwhile, private investors continue seeking opportunities within the sector. Hill Dickinson has been advising several governing bodies and elite-level clubs on various legal matters, such as litigation, commercial contracts, and player contracts. Notable clients include Everton, several English Football League clubs, Lancashire County Cricket Club, and GB Taekwondo.

This strategic launch follows a strong performance for Hill Dickinson, which has seen more than 10% growth in the past year. The firm operates across the UK, Europe, and Asia and holds the long-term naming rights for Everton’s new Hill Dickinson Stadium. Bush’s appointment is among 19 senior hires this year, indicating the firm’s commitment to its future expansion in the sports sector.

Craig Scott, CEO of Hill Dickinson, expressed enthusiasm regarding the firm’s growing sports client base. He noted, “Richard's arrival to lead our sport practice represents our continued confidence and investment in the sector, as we look to build on our existing presence in this high growth market.” He further highlighted the significant weight Bush adds to their standing in the sports law sector.

Bush himself shared his excitement about leading the new practice, stating, “I’m hugely excited by the opportunity to lead Hill Dickinson’s sports practice and build on the substantial platform of work the firm is already delivering for its clients in the market.” He also praised Hill Dickinson's complementary expertise across various practice areas, which, in his view, places the firm in a strong position to navigate both current and future client needs in the evolving sports law landscape. The appointment comes at a pivotal time for the industry as it experiences transformative investment and regulation shifts, with Bush keen to assist clients in seizing opportunities and overcoming challenges.