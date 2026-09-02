High stakes for justice in Scotland

The future of access to justice in Scotland hangs in the balance as the Scottish Government commits to significant legal aid reforms. With the promise of a Legal Aid (Scotland) Bill within the first year of the new Parliament’s term, First Minister John Swinney has highlighted the urgent need for change in the justice system. This is a notable moment following a consultation for reform that began in July, which the Law Society of Scotland has hailed as vital for addressing the current legal crisis.

Serena Sutherland, President of the Law Society of Scotland, expressed optimism about the upcoming legislative changes by stating, "The Scottish Government has acknowledged Scotland’s legal aid crisis by committing to this Bill in the first year of the new Parliament." She further elaborated on the significance of the initiative, saying, “Having a Legal Aid (Scotland) Bill among the first items in the Government’s legislative programme is an important step but it is only one step towards restoring legal aid and access to justice in Scotland.”

The stakes are indeed high. Sutherland noted, “The stakes here are high given how many vulnerable people are being failed by the current system.” There is a clear consensus that the reforms need to be comprehensive and effective. The Law Society aims to collaborate closely with the Scottish Government, legal aid solicitors, and the broader justice sector to ensure that the reforms do not merely exist on paper but translate into tangible improvements for all those affected.

The Law Society of Scotland has a longstanding mission to not only maintain standards but also to serve members and the public effectively. Established in 1949, the organisation proudly represents over 14,000 solicitors across Scotland, advocating for legal excellence and promoting a fairer legal system.

These upcoming reforms, which prioritise the needs of those least able to pay for legal services, could redefine how legal aid functions, making it more accessible and sustainable. The Law Society of Scotland remains committed to being actively involved in these changes, driving towards a future where access to justice is guaranteed for everyone, irrespective of their financial situation. As Scotland prepares to navigate these upcoming legislative changes, the focus remains on building a justice system that is equitable and just for all.