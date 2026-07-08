High Court settles meaning of church complaint email in Ameyaw v Anthony defamation claim

The High Court has determined the meaning of an anonymous email accusing a Baptist youth minister of neglecting his role, holding that it conveyed guilt rather than mere grounds for investigation and that almost all of its imputations were statements of fact. Mr Justice Griffiths gave judgement in Ameyaw v Anthony on 7 July 2026, following a trial of preliminary issues in the Media and Communications List.

The claimant served for several years as youth minister at Edmonton Baptist Church. The defendant, a member of the congregation, sent an email in January 2025 to the Baptist Union, the church office and a London Baptist Association director, signing it with the pseudonym "Verity Clarke". The email alleged that the claimant was paid for doing "virtually nothing", spent most of his contracted hours on undeclared private filming, had pressured the former lead minister into buying media equipment for that work, was rarely on the premises, and reacted to challenge by threatening litigation. It laced these claims with scriptural references, describing him as "more like a robber and a thief" with the salary he received.

Guilt, not investigation

A central dispute concerned the applicable Chase level. The defendant, relying on the closing words "Please investigate", contended the email meant only that there were grounds to investigate, a Chase level 3 meaning. Griffiths J disagreed. Read as a whole, the email asserted wrongdoing as established fact based on apparent first-hand knowledge, referring to the claimant's "misdeeds" and to a church hierarchy that "knows about this but has done nothing". The invitation to investigate was a call for the claimant to be held to account and for others to act on what had already happened, not a suggestion that the allegations might prove unfounded. The meaning was therefore Chase level 1.

The judge declined to import an allegation of dishonesty into the meaning. The word appeared nowhere in the email, and the specific conduct described was not necessarily dishonest. Coercion was an act of force rather than deceit, using work equipment for another purpose was not inherently dishonest, and failing to declare private work or to perform one's role fully might be a rule infraction or simply discreditable without amounting to dishonesty. The "robber and a thief" phrase was hyperbole consistent with the email's theme that the claimant gave poor value for money, not a solemn accusation of theft. He also preferred "very little" of the duties to "any", included the word "undeclared", and rejected the suggestion that the email accused the claimant of responding to legitimate criticism with allegations of racism.

Where fact ended and opinion began

It was common ground that the meaning was defamatory at common law and that, so far as any statement was opinion, its basis was indicated. The live question was whether any statement was opinion at all. Griffiths J held that the assertions about filming, coercion, non-performance of duties and threats of legal action were all verifiable statements of fact, suitable for a defence of truth.

The description of the conduct as "unethical" was opinion, since whether behaviour merits that label is an inherently subjective assessment on which the reader can form a view from the facts set out. "Self-serving" fell on the other side of the line: it ascribed a motive, and, echoing Edgington v Fitzmaurice, the state of a person's mind is as much a fact as the state of their digestion. Only the "unethical" imputation was accordingly held to be opinion.