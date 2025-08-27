The High Court's recent judgement in Andrew Dixon v GlobalData PLC provides significant guidance on employee share option rights following termination of employment. The case examined the validity of share options after departure and the authority required for discretionary extensions of exercise periods.

Background and key facts

Andrew Dixon commenced employment with Canadean Limited in January 2006, which was subsequently acquired by GlobalData PLC. Dixon held share options under the company's unapproved employee share option plan. Following his departure in December 2014, Dixon maintained that he retained the right to exercise these options, attempting to do so in both 2020 and 2022.

Dixon's position rested on assurances allegedly given by CEO Simon Pyper during exit negotiations. He argued that these assurances extended his option exercise period beyond the standard termination provisions and sought either specific performance or damages for the company's refusal to honour the options.

GlobalData contested Dixon's claims, asserting that his option rights had expired upon termination in accordance with the plan rules. The company denied that any valid discretionary extension had been granted or that Pyper possessed the requisite authority to make such commitments.

Legal issues examined

The court addressed three critical questions: whether the company had exercised discretion to extend Dixon's option exercise period; whether Pyper possessed authority to act for the company in this capacity; and whether Dixon could establish proprietary estoppel based on his reliance on alleged assurances.

The judgement emphasised the fundamental importance of documented corporate authority and clear communication regarding employee benefits. The court found that whilst Pyper had indicated Dixon's options would "vest in line with current conditions," this statement fell short of the formal discretionary exercise required under the plan rules.

Court findings and analysis

The proceedings were complicated by the absence of key documentation from 2014 and the unavailability of crucial witnesses, including Pyper himself and GlobalData's current CEO. This evidential gap highlighted the practical difficulties that arise when employment disputes emerge years after the relevant events.

The court recognised that Dixon's reliance on Pyper's assurances was reasonable in the circumstances. Significantly, the judgement established that it would be unconscionable for GlobalData to resile from commitments made during exit negotiations, thereby reinforcing principles of good faith in corporate dealings.

The court's approach to proprietary estoppel in this context demonstrated judicial willingness to protect employees who act reasonably in reliance on management representations, even where formal documentation may be lacking.

Implications for corporate practice

The decision underscores critical considerations for companies administering share option schemes. Clear documentation of any discretionary decisions is essential, as is ensuring that only authorised individuals make commitments regarding employee benefits.

The case illustrates the risks associated with informal communications during employment termination processes. Companies must ensure that exit discussions are properly documented and that any commitments made are within the authority of those making them.

Furthermore, the judgement highlights the importance of maintaining comprehensive records regarding share option arrangements, particularly given the potential for disputes to emerge years after employment ends.

The court's recognition of Dixon's estoppel claim reinforces the principle that corporate conduct during employment transitions must meet standards of fairness and consistency. Companies cannot simply rely on technical plan provisions to avoid obligations arising from their own representations.

This decision provides valuable precedent regarding the interaction between formal share option plan terms and informal assurances given to departing employees, establishing important parameters for both corporate governance and employment law practice.