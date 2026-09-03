HFW strengthens yacht and jet practices

Global law firm HFW has bolstered its market-leading yacht and corporate jet practices with the strategic hiring of Partner Toby Joy in London. Toby brings extensive expertise in advising ultra-high net worth individuals, family offices, trustees, lenders, and operators on a diverse array of luxury asset transactions, specialising in the acquisition, finance, and structuring of yachts and private jets. He is dual-qualified in England & Wales and the British Virgin Islands, joining HFW from Withers, where he spearheaded the firm's European luxury assets practice.

Toby's appointment is part of HFW's impressive growth trajectory in its London office, which has welcomed six new Partners in 2026 alone. This expansion follows the recent additions of aviation disputes Partner Guy Marrison, ship finance Partner Simon Petch, and aviation finance Partner Oliver Tebbit, alongside the internal promotions of aviation disputes Partner Mark Waters and construction Partner Tanya Chadha.

Paul Dean, Global Head of Shipping at HFW, conveyed his enthusiasm about Toby's arrival by stating, “Toby's experience advising on complex, high-value asset transactions complements our existing offering and strengthens our ability to support clients across the full spectrum of their interests. He brings energy and drive, a collaborative, client-focused approach, and – as a private pilot and enthusiastic sailor – a genuine passion for the aviation and yachts sectors, all of which makes him a natural fit at HFW."

Expressing his excitement about joining the firm, Toby Joy remarked, “I am delighted to be joining HFW. The firm’s first-rate reputation in yachts, private jets, and related sectors; its international reach – including in key luxury asset markets, such as the Middle East, Geneva, and Monaco; and its collaborative culture provide an excellent platform for me to achieve my ambition of becoming one of the world's leading private aviation and yacht lawyers.”

For over 30 years, HFW's global yachts team has played a pivotal role in the yachting industry, providing expert advice on all legal matters a yacht may encounter throughout its lifecycle. This includes aspects related to design and construction, ownership structures, sale and purchase transactions, financing, operation, management, crewing, refit, chartering, as well as both physical and cyber security, and insurance.