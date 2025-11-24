Heirloom Fair Legal has launched a pioneering new tiered service model in the UK legal sector to support consumers seeking compensation under the Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA) forthcoming motor finance redress scheme, set to be implemented in the first half of 2026. This three-tier model offers consumers genuine choice and transparency in how they pursue redress, enabling them to select the level of professional assistance they desire and only pay for the support they require. Developed in accordance with Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) and FCA guidance, the model combines transparent pricing, proportional support, and full flexibility, catering to a diverse range of consumer needs.

The service pathways include a DIY Self-Help Toolkit, which is free and provides digital templates and guidance for consumers to prepare and submit claims independently under the FCA scheme. The DIY-Plus Support pathway costs £29.99 per finance agreement and offers professional eligibility assessment along with administrative support, enabling consumers to efficiently gather and submit necessary documentation without legal advice or representation. The Full Representation option operates on a No Win, No Fee basis, following SRA legal fee caps and reducing fees by 25% for settlements obtained through the FCA redress scheme. This approach ensures end-to-end legal management from initial review through to submission and follow-up, with capped fees tied to successful outcomes.

Beth Hirshfeld, Co-Founder of Heirloom Fair Legal, remarked that “the FCA has recognised that while consumers don’t have to use a professional representative, many feel more confident doing so - particularly those who are vulnerable or unsure where to start. Our model gives people that choice, combining free tools with affordable, professional support to help level the playing field.” The FCA's recent consultation draft underscores the importance of professional representation, highlighting survey findings where 64% of people indicated they “would not have been confident enough to make the claim without using one” and 57% “would not have thought about making the claim at all”. This feedback emphasises the need for accessible support, particularly for vulnerable consumers.

Both the FCA and SRA have expressed concerns about firms charging unreasonable fees for services, an issue that Heirloom Fair Legal's tiered approach aims to mitigate through its commitment to transparent, proportional pricing. Founded in 2023 by Hirshfeld and Geoff Dover, Heirloom Fair Legal was created to promote transparency, proportionality, and innovation in consumer redress. The firm has quickly built a reputation for financing and supporting a diverse range of small, fast-track, and multi-track litigation claims under consumer protection programmes.

Beth Hirshfeld brings over 20 years of experience in law, finance, and government, while Geoff Dover, a CFA charterholder with over 15 years in legal finance, co-founded Heirloom Fair Legal after establishing Heirloom Family Office, a private investment office. Geoff elaborated that “this launch builds on years of experience financing and supporting consumer access to justice. It represents the next step in delivering fairness at scale — combining clarity for clients with confidence for partners and funders.” With technology-led processes and an experienced team already active across various claim types, Heirloom Fair Legal is poised to expand into additional redress and compensation programmes in the coming year, reinforcing its commitment to practical access to justice.