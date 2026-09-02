HCR Law welcomes mental health lawyer

HCR Law, a prominent legal firm, has enhanced its Healthcare team by appointing Simon Cheverst as Partner. This strategic addition enhances the firm’s capabilities in healthcare, regulatory, and public law, particularly in the areas of mental health, community care, and capacity law. Based in London, Simon serves a diverse range of stakeholders, including health and social care providers, insurers, government agencies, and emergency services.

Simon’s extensive experience encompasses guiding clients through various complexities such as regulatory investigations, governance challenges, public inquiries, and data protection issues. He also provides representation in judicial review proceedings, which significantly benefit his clients. Notably, he concentrates on mental health, community care, and capacity law, frequently advising on intricate Article 2 and jury inquests related to health management. He has also represented clients in the High Court and Court of Protection regarding the care and treatment of individuals lacking capacity, showing his deep commitment to advocating for those in vulnerable situations.

The appointment of Simon reflects HCR Law’s commitment to expanding its Healthcare team and enhancing its service delivery to organisations throughout the health and social care sector. Commenting on his new role, Simon expressed his enthusiasm by stating, "I’m delighted to join HCR Law’s Healthcare team at an exciting time in its growth, as it continues to strengthen its reputation across the sector. My work has always centred on supporting organisations that make a meaningful difference to people’s lives. With a particular focus on mental health, community care, and capacity law, I look forward to working with clients in these areas as part of HCR Law’s ambitious Healthcare practice."

Louise Crook, Partner and Joint Head of Healthcare at HCR Law, highlighted Simon’s significance to the team by saying, "Simon is an important addition to our growing Healthcare team. His experience across healthcare, public law, and regulation, alongside his specialist knowledge of mental health, community care, and capacity law, strengthens the support we can offer clients. As we continue to grow our presence in the sector, it's important that we're investing in lawyers with the depth of expertise and practical understanding that clients need. Simon will play a key role in the continued development of our team and the support we provide to clients."