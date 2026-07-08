HCR Law strengthens presence with new office

Top 50 UK law firm HCR Law has officially opened a new office in Norwich, further solidifying its position in the East Anglia legal market. The relocation to 3 St James Court, St James Place comes in response to an increasing demand from clients and forges a step forward in their strategic growth.

Since launching in 2025, the Norwich team has experienced rapid growth, prompting the move from their previous location on Crown Road. As the team, led by Frank Brumby, Head of Norwich Office, continues to evolve, it has established itself as a vital player within the region, attracting top talent and developing a comprehensive range of services for both businesses and individuals.

The new office has expanded to include seven Partners, among them Amy Walpole, Nathan Muskett, Cara Keen, and Robert Pyke. This growth strengthens key practice areas such as Family, Corporate, and Commercial Property, while also broadening their client base throughout East Anglia. In a strategic move to enhance their capabilities, the Norwich office welcomed Melissa Starkings, a social housing development specialist, as a Partner in the Healthcare team and Kirsteen Durrant in the Dispute Resolution team.

Frank Brumby commented on the new office, stating that “our move into a permanent Norwich office is a natural next step in our growth journey." He added, “St James Court places us at the heart of Norwich’s professional community, with excellent access for clients and a high-quality environment for our team to collaborate and grow.” He underscored the growing demand from both businesses and individuals who seek high-quality, commercially focused legal advice, noting that “this new office enables us to meet that demand."

The establishment of this office not only affirms HCR’s commitment to Norwich but also reinforces its ambition to maintain a robust presence across the East Anglia region, aiming for continued growth well into the future.