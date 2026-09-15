HCR Law launches new Impact55 programme

HCR Law has officially launched the third year of its Impact55 programme, which is dedicated to supporting start-ups that leverage technology to effect positive social or environmental change. Initially piloted in Cambridge in 2025, the programme received a warm reception, and its successful outcomes spurred expansion into East Anglia in 2026. This year, the programme is reaching out to tech start-ups in the West Midlands and South West, inviting applications from businesses eager to innovate for good.

The Impact55 programme provides up to £55,000 of funded legal support, enabling ambitious start-ups to access much-needed expertise that can assist them in attracting investment and scaling their operations. The structure of the programme rewards not only the overall winner, who will receive £25,000 in legal support, but also offers up to three runners-up each £10,000 to further their ventures. This expansion marks a significant milestone, reflecting the programme's successful trajectory over the past two years and HCR Law's commitment to nurturing innovative, purpose-driven enterprises.

Inger Anson, Partner and Head of Technology and Innovation at HCR Law, shared her thoughts on the initiative, stating "Impact55 was created to support founders using technology to tackle real-world social and environmental challenges. Over the past two years, we have seen some true innovation emerging from tech start-ups." She highlighted that robust legal guidance is particularly beneficial in the formative stages of a business, helping to safeguard founders and their ideas while preparing them for future growth and investment.

The 2026 winner, CamGene Therapeutics Limited, is developing treatments for hearing loss, while runners-up included companies like Nanoplume, which focuses on sustainable insulation materials, and Cellexcel, which enhances natural materials for greater water resistance. These previous winners exemplify how legal support from Impact55 has empowered them to venture into new markets and create effective staff incentivisation strategies.

Anson expressed enthusiasm about the programme's latest expansion, adding "We're excited to extend the programme into the West Midlands and South West, creating opportunities for even more businesses to access the support they need to develop, scale and maximise their impact." The initiative demonstrates HCR Law’s dedication to the communities it serves and aligns with the firm's broader social and environmental commitments.

Applications for Impact55 will open on 15 September 2026, and interested start-ups can find more information and entry criteria by visiting hcrlaw.com/impact55. This is a golden opportunity for tech innovators aiming to make a significant difference through their initiatives and establish a meaningful impact in society