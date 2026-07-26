HCR Law expands corporate team with new partner

HCR Law has welcomed Mufit Arapoglu as a Corporate Partner in its Corporate team, reinforcing the firm's expertise in capital markets and mergers and acquisitions. Mufit brings with him extensive experience in advising companies on equity and debt capital markets as well as M&A, predominantly supporting corporations, including international businesses, looking to invest and expand in the UK. He also offers counsel to ultra-high net worth and high net worth individuals regarding various UK legal matters, including tax, immigration, and employment.

Mufit's addition to the team reflects HCR's ongoing commitment to enhancing its Corporate and Capital Markets practices, following the earlier appointment of David Jahoda as Corporate Partner in January 2026. As noted by Experian Market IQ, HCR Law is the most active dealmaker in the UK, which further solidifies its standing as a leading adviser in the legal sector.

“I’m delighted to join HCR Law at such an exciting time," Mufit commented. "The firm is increasingly recognised for supporting international investors and corporates entering and expanding in the UK market.” He emphasised the advantages of HCR's full-service approach, noting, "As a full-service firm with strength across M&A, finance, capital markets, financial services, energy, real estate, infrastructure and private capital, HCR offers a strong platform to deliver joined-up advice on complex transactions." He expressed his eagerness to leverage this platform, saying, “I’m looking forward to bringing this platform to my network, opening doors for international businesses in the UK and supporting clients with their English law needs wherever they are in the world.”

Richard Wilkey, Head of National and London Corporate Teams, expressed his enthusiasm about Mufit joining the firm. “Mufit’s appointment marks another important step in the growth of our Corporate team,” he stated. “His expertise in capital markets and M&A, combined with his strong international focus, enhances our ability to support clients on complex, cross-border transactions. We’re very pleased to welcome him to the team.”