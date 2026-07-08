HCR Law enhances team with expert

HCR Law continues to strengthen its Banking and Finance team with the appointment of Steven Geerlings as a Partner based in London. An asset-based lending expert with a wealth of experience, Steven is well-regarded for his ability to advise businesses on financing their international growth. His speciality in managing complex transactions across various jurisdictions and asset classes positions him as a significant asset for HCR Law.

Steven has a proven track record in secured lending structures, successfully helping clients navigate the intricate legal and regulatory landscapes of different countries. With fluency in five languages—English, Dutch, French, German, and Italian—he possesses a strong cultural awareness that enables him to connect effectively between diverse markets, advisers, and stakeholders. This multilingual proficiency not only enhances client relationships but also enriches HCR Law's capacity to serve a wide range of clients involved in international business ventures.

His appointment aligns with HCR Law’s ongoing commitment to investing in top-tier talent as the demand for sophisticated banking and finance advice rises. Steven will collaborate closely with clients on transactional matters while also identifying new opportunities within the landscape of growth and distressed situations in global markets.

Commenting on his appointment, Steven said “HCR Law has a strong reputation for delivering commercially focused advice and supporting clients across a wide range of markets. I’m excited to join a team that’s growing in response to client demand and is committed to helping businesses achieve their international ambitions.”

Harry Bengough, Head of Banking and Finance, expressed enthusiasm about Steven’s addition, stating “We’re delighted to welcome Steven to the team. His expertise in cross-border asset-based lending and his ability to navigate complex multi-jurisdictional transactions will be invaluable to our clients. His appointment reflects the continued growth of our practice and our commitment to attracting exceptional talent to HCR Law.”