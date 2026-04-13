HCR Law, a top 50 UK law firm, has announced the promotion of over 100 colleagues, which represents the largest promotion round the firm has ever experienced. The promotions will take effect from 1 April 2026 and involve a range of lawyers and support professionals from various teams throughout England and Wales. This move underscores the firm's commitment to recognising and nurturing internal talent.

Among the highlights of this promotion wave are six new Partners, including Gurinder Hayer in Commercial, Cris Manuel-Hughes in Dispute Resolution, and Lynne Adams in Employment and Immigration. The Corporate team has expanded significantly, with 14 promotions in total. Notably, Lara Bethell has become the fifth Corporate Partner in the London office, a recognition that follows HCR Law's accolade as the UK's most active M&A dealmaker for yet another year, which attests to the national strength of the team.

In addition to developments within the Corporate sector, Family Law has seen the promotion of both Shereen Chohan and Lauren Nash to Partner roles, supported by 11 additional promotions across fee-earning and support positions. The Private Client team has also demonstrated robust growth with 20 new promotions.

Several team members in the Leamington Spa office have achieved promotions in this round, marking the first such announcement since Wright Hassall joined HCR Law in November 2025. This reflects the strategic growth of the firm, which has been driven by an increasing demand for client services.

The promotion round also includes 11 newly qualified lawyers, comprising nine solicitors and two licensed conveyancers, who successfully qualified between October 2025 and March 2026. They will join various sectors including Commercial, Corporate, Education, Employment, Family Law, Private Client, Real Estate, and Residential Property across multiple offices.

Rod Thomas, Managing Partner, remarked: “Today marks a significant moment for HCR Law as we celebrate a record number of promotions across the firm. More than 100 colleagues will step into new roles from 1 April, recognising their hard work and strengthening the support we provide to clients. This wave of promotions shows how investing in our people directly enhances the service we offer. Congratulations to all.”

Rachel Turner, Partner and Training Principal, added: “We’re delighted to welcome our newest group of homegrown solicitors and licensed conveyancers. Their achievement reflects years of effort and commitment, and we look forward to supporting them as they begin the next stage of their careers at HCR Law.”