Thousands of victims across London will now see justice delivered faster and fairer as the RAAC hit Harrow Crown Court reopens in a major Government drive to cut court backlogs. Following a £26 million safety overhaul, eight courtrooms, some newly refurbished, are back in action. The facility was forced to close in August 2023 due to concerns about crumbling concrete. Before its closure, Harrow Crown Court managed hundreds of cases annually. Bringing it back to full strength will significantly enhance the capacity for criminal trials, reduce pressure on neighbouring courts, and help ensure dangerous criminals are locked up sooner.

This week, Courts Minister Sarah Sackman visited the newly reopened site, which features modernised facilities equipped with the latest technology aimed at delivering faster, fairer, and more transparent justice. The reopening comes at a critical time, with recent figures revealing that some London victims, particularly in rape cases, are facing wait times until 2030 for their day in court, while over 19,000 cases currently await trial across the capital.

“We inherited a justice system in crisis — backlogs at record levels, courts left to crumble, and victims waiting far too long for justice,” said Minister for Courts and Legal Services Sarah Sackman KC. She added that the reopening of Harrow Crown Court provides a significant boost to London’s overstretched court system, cutting delays and getting justice moving again for Londoners.

Originally built in 1991, the court's closure due to the discovery of RAAC highlighted the need for safety improvements. Its reopening signals progress in the Government’s broader strategy to modernise courts and expedite case management in the capital. Now wheelchair accessible and fitted with contemporary courtroom technology, the hearing rooms are designed to be greener, more efficient, and capable of accommodating a wider array of cases, which maximises the number of hearings that can occur each day.

Andrea Simon, the London Victims Commissioner, highlighted the urgency of the situation, stating, “Victims are waiting years for their day in court, and even when they get there are often faced with a difficult and trauma-inducing experience. The reopening of Harrow Crown Court not only brings some capacity back into the system, but the investment in modernising the court will I hope lead to a better and more supportive experience for victims.”

The Government has also committed £148.5 million in maintenance funding last year, with an additional £287 million allocated this year for the repair and modernisation of courts throughout England and Wales. This investment is part of the effort to recruit up to 1,000 new judges and tribunal members, with the aim of speeding up cases and delivering fairer, faster justice for victims.