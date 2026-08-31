Harrison Drury strengthens family law team

Independent Northern law firm Harrison Drury has made a strategic move by appointing Terina Kiss as a partner to strengthen its dedicated family law team. Operating from both the Lytham and Kendal offices, Terina brings a wealth of experience to the firm, especially in dealing with complex family law cases. Her expertise covers a range of issues including high-net-worth financial remedy proceedings, disputes over private children, domestic abuse litigation, cohabitation disputes, and claims under the Trusts of Land and Appointment of Trustees Act 1996 (TOLATA).

Before her new role at Harrison Drury, Terina was a partner at Knights, where she honed her legal skills and gained extensive experience in family law. Her career prior to private practice included significant work for Humberside Police in its legal services unit and covert authority bureau. In this capacity, she offered advice on both operational and strategic decision-making, alongside providing specialized training on investigatory powers legislation.

Duncan Rawlinson, partner and head of the firm’s Home & Family division, expressed enthusiasm about Terina joining the team, stating that “Terina’s specialist family law expertise and experience supporting Police Federation members, armed forces personnel and veterans align closely with the community-focused approach we pride ourselves on at Harrison Drury.” He further emphasized her dedication, noting that “her inclusion on the 2026 Pro Bono Recognition List further demonstrates her commitment to her clients and the wider legal profession, as well as her determination to use her expertise to make a positive difference.”

Terina, who is also a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Legal Executives (CILEX), shared her reasons for choosing Harrison Drury by saying that “where you work shapes how you show up for your clients. Harrison Drury’s strong reputation, welcoming team and deep commitment to client care made it the obvious choice for me.” She expressed eagerness about joining the firm, saying she is “looking forward to contributing to the firm’s established expertise, supporting clients across the North West and contributing to the continued growth of its family law practice.”

Her appointment marks a significant step for Harrison Drury as the firm aims to enhance its family law services and continue its growth in the North West region