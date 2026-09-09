Harneys expands Luxembourg team with new partner

Paul advises private equity sponsors, asset managers, multinational groups, and institutional clients on complex corporate matters involving Luxembourg structures. His practice focusses on cross-border M&A and private equity transactions, corporate restructurings and reorganisations, joint ventures, and general corporate matters. He regularly acts as the principal Luxembourg point of contact on multi-jurisdictional transactions, combining technical expertise with a pragmatic and commercially focussed approach. Paul is known for his responsiveness, accessibility, and close partner involvement throughout the lifecycle of a matter.

Before joining Harneys, Paul worked in the Corporate team of an international law firm in Luxembourg. Prior to that, he held positions at Baker McKenzie and AMMC Law in Luxembourg. Charl Brand, Luxembourg Managing Partner at Harneys, commented "We are delighted to welcome Paul to Harneys. His deep expertise in cross-border M&A, private equity transactions, and corporate restructurings, combined with his pragmatic and commercially focussed approach, makes him a very valuable addition to our Luxembourg team.

Paul's appointment underscores our commitment to strengthening the Luxembourg team and ensuring we continue to deliver best-in-class advice on the most complex matters." The Corporate team at Harneys advises on complex cross-border transactions involving Bermuda, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Cyprus, Jersey, and Luxembourg corporate vehicles. The team's significant track record includes advising on high-profile private equity transactions, landmark IPOs, as well as public and private M&A and joint ventures