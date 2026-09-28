Harneys announces new senior leadership roles

Harneys has announced significant updates to its senior leadership with the appointments of Maggie Kwok and George Weston. Maggie Kwok has taken on the role of global head of the firm’s Transactional practice and has also joined the Executive Committee. She continues her responsibilities as global head of the Financial Services practice, which operates under the broader umbrella of the Transactional offering. Her predecessor, Paul Sephton, concluded his tenure as global head of Transactional but remains the managing partner of the firm's Hong Kong office and global head of Banking & Finance.

George Weston has been elected to the Executive Committee while continuing to lead the firm's Corporate practice and oversee the British Virgin Islands Transactional practice. He succeeded Tanya Cassie-Parker after her term on the Executive Committee concluded.

William Peake, the Global Managing Partner and chair of the Executive Committee, expressed his confidence in the new appointments, stating “Maggie and George are exceptional leaders with strong track records and deep experience across their respective areas of the firm. I am pleased that they have joined the Executive Committee and welcome the fresh perspectives they bring.” He also praised Paul Sephton's significant contributions as the first global head of Transactional, thanking him for his outstanding service, along with gratitude for Tanya Cassie-Parker’s valuable work.

These leadership changes underline Harneys’ commitment to maintaining a robust leadership structure across its global network, ensuring the delivery of exceptional services to its clients.