Harbottle & Lewis welcomes new partner

In a strategic move to bolster its international service offerings, Harbottle & Lewis has announced the arrival of Peter Finding as an employment partner, effective Monday 13 July. Previously associated with US firm Pierson Ferdinand, Peter Finding is celebrated for his extensive expertise in handling complex employment and workplace matters, particularly in cross-border contexts. Recognised for his unique approach to international employment issues, Peter acts as a strategic adviser to multinational companies, aligning perfectly with Harbottle & Lewis's commitment to delivering exceptional legal services on a global scale.

Peter's diverse client portfolio includes both multinational corporations and domestic businesses across various sectors, such as technology, sport, financial services, and the creative industries. Emphasising his excitement about joining the firm, Peter said "I am thrilled to be joining Harbottle & Lewis, a firm with a strong reputation for its high-calibre client base and a collaborative, forward-thinking approach to legal practice." He highlighted the firm’s dynamism and its capacity to assist a wide range of businesses, stating that this alignment is a perfect fit for his own practice.

Co-managing partner Charlie Leveque highlighted Peter’s strong reputation in the market, adding "We are extremely pleased to be welcoming him to the firm." He underscored Peter's significant experience in providing specialised advice tailored to businesses at different growth stages, as well as his relationship-driven approach, which fosters long-term connections grounded in personal trust. Peter's addition is anticipated to enhance the firm’s international focus and broaden its service offerings to both existing and new clients, signalling a bright future for both Peter and Harbottle & Lewis, as they pursue sustained growth in the legal landscape.