Harbottle & Lewis has announced its financial results for the 2025/26 financial year, showcasing remarkable achievements. For the period from 1 April 2025 to 31 March 2026, the firm generated income of £58.3m, reflecting an 8.3% increase on the previous financial year in which the firm reported income of £53.8m. This new record income not only signifies a financial milestone but also underscores a decade of sustained, strategy-led growth. Over the past ten years, the firm has enhanced its revenue by more than 130%, rising from £25.2m in 2015/16.

The firm has seen a significant evolution, transitioning from its origins as an entertainment boutique to provide cross-disciplinary advisory services for some of the world's most notable businesses, individuals, and families. This transformation has allowed Harbottle & Lewis to offer comprehensive support across varied aspects of personal and commercial needs.

Co-managing partner Tony Littner commented “The firm’s strong performance, both in the last financial year and more broadly over the last decade, reflects the success of our concerted strategy to deliver consistent and sustained long-term growth. Our approach combines staying true to our roots by preserving the value of our history and identity, whilst showing the understanding and adaptability needed to meet the rapidly evolving needs of our clients. We do this by continuing to invest in our client relationships, whether that’s through our people or our commitment to innovation. Key to this has been embedding a culture across the firm of active listening and service delivery shaped by our clients’ priorities – we don’t just work alongside our clients; we mirror them, from their innovative mindset to their entrepreneurial nature, creating a depth of trust and loyalty that truly differentiates us and drives our continued success.”

This dedication to client relationships and innovation seems to be the key to the firm's ongoing success as it navigates the complexities of the modern business landscape while staying true to its core values. The overarching narrative of Harbottle & Lewis's growth trajectory reflects not just financial results, but a commitment to excellence that resonates deeply with its clients and stakeholders. As the firm looks to the future, it remains focused on sustaining this momentum, eager to embrace new opportunities in a rapidly changing environment.