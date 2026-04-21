Leading Hampshire law firm Andrew & Andrew Solicitors has announced the appointment of Shikha Datta as Head of its newly established Family Law Department, reflecting the firm’s ongoing growth and the expansion of its services. With over 25 years of experience in family law, Shikha will focus on helping clients navigate complex issues related to financial settlements and children’s matters.

Her expertise encompasses a wide range of services, including complex financial settlements involving trust structures and overseas assets, prenuptial agreements, and jurisdictional disputes. Additionally, Shikha has significant experience in children matters, such as residence and contact arrangements, as well as applications for leave to remove children from the jurisdiction. Known for her calm and collaborative approach, Shikha has successfully represented a diverse range of clients, including business owners, CEOs, entrepreneurs, actors, musicians, academics, and professionals, both in the UK and internationally.

Shikha expressed her excitement about joining the firm, stating, “I’m thrilled to be joining Andrew & Andrew Solicitors. It is a firm where the culture genuinely reflects the values I bring to my practice: considered, client-focused, and committed to achieving the optimal outcome.” She added, “The breakdown of a relationship can be an emotionally difficult and stressful time, with concerns regarding how finances will be divided, how the children of the family will be affected and how to navigate a new phase of life. I feel I am well-placed with my extensive experience to lead this new department and navigate the complexities of family law.”

The development of family law services significantly enhances Andrew & Andrew Solicitors’ existing offerings, enabling them to provide comprehensive legal support across a wider range of personal and professional matters. The firm’s office locations in Portsmouth, Emsworth, and Wickham allow them to serve clients throughout Hampshire and the surrounding region.

Andrew Wisniewski, Director at Andrew & Andrew Solicitors, shared his enthusiasm about Shikha’s appointment, stating, “We are delighted to welcome Shikha as Head of our Family Law Department. Her extensive experience and client-focused approach make her an exceptional addition to the practice. Shikha’s appointment marks a significant step in our continued growth as we expand our services to include family law.”