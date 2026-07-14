Government promotes fairness in asylum system

In her recent second reading speech, the Rt Hon Shabana Mahmood MP, Secretary of State for the Home Office, challenged the current state of the UK’s asylum system, which she described as being in “chaos” upon the government’s arrival two years ago. She revealed that from January 2021 to June 2024, “110,000 people arrived here by small boat,” contributing to soaring asylum claims and significant financial strains, with expenditure on asylum support hitting £4.7 billion within a single year.

Mahmood outlined that the government's efforts have already led to a marked increase in effective measures against criminal networks, with arrests of people smugglers up by 55%. She noted, "We have disrupted organised immigration crime on 3,700 occasions," and highlighted a new agreement with French authorities that has resulted in a “53% increase in personnel on the French coast,” leading to the successful thwarting of nearly two-thirds of small boat crossings in May.

The speech underscored the dual necessity of ensuring public consent for the asylum system and maintaining the UK’s historic reputation for offering sanctuary. Mahmood expressed, “Unless we restore control, we will lose the British public’s support entirely,” as she detailed the commitment to fairness for both refugees and local communities already supporting them.

A significant highlight of the proposed legislation was the introduction of new legal routes, allowing communities and businesses to sponsor refugees. Mahmood remarked, “This approach means those in need of protection arrive with the consent of communities." Current statistics indicate difficulties in the integration of refugees into the workforce, with only a quarter employed in their first year post-asylum.

The Bill aims to streamline asylum claims, proposing the establishment of an Independent Immigration Appeals Authority to expedite decision-making. It replaces the existing two forms of protection with a simplified core protection model, offering a smoother process for genuine claimants while curbing abuse.

Mahmood accentuated the government's intention to maintain comprehensive human rights protections while reforming the application of Article 8 of the European Convention on Human Rights, noting the necessity of ensuring that "the abuse of human rights law does not just erode the public’s support for our immigration system."

In concluding her speech, Mahmood reiterated the government's pledge to restore order at borders and create a robust, fair asylum system, asserting that the Bill will protect genuine refugees while holding accountable those who abuse the system. The comprehensive strategy outlined is designed to secure the asylum process for future generations, fostering a balance that respects public sentiment and upholds human rights values.