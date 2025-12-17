The UK Government’s recent consultation aims to significantly expand trade union access to the workplace, allowing unions the right to visit or connect digitally with workers weekly, as highlighted by TWM Solicitors, a prominent commercial law firm. This key reform is part of the Employment Rights Bill designed to foster better relations between unions and employees within businesses. If unions secure this right, they may access employers' premises with just two days' notice, enhancing their visibility and influence in workplaces across the UK.

One crucial element of this policy is the new legal duty imposed on employers to inform their staff about their right to join a trade union. This will involve providing comprehensive information about the role of trade unions and details of any recognised unions within the organisation. New employees will receive this information upon joining, while existing staff will likely be updated annually.

"The combination of mandatory communication, regular workplace access and the threat of £75,000 fines means these reforms could significantly increase union visibility and influence across UK workplaces," Anthony Wilcox, Employment Partner at TWM, explains. He adds that businesses must quickly grasp the implications of these changes and adapt to the expected increase in union involvement, especially in sectors where unions see opportunities.

Failure to comply with these new access agreements could lead to severe financial penalties, with proposed fines beginning at £75,000 for initial breaches and escalating to £150,000 for repeat offenders. Wilcox believes that many employers may be taken aback by the extent of these proposals, which would require them to facilitate regular on-site union access, even without a formal recognition agreement.

The Government's strategy includes a uniform text that employers would distribute to inform their workers of union membership rights. This requirement aims to ensure higher awareness and potentially increased union participation in the workplace. As TWM points out, effective communication from employers to their staff about unions could create a foundation for expanded union involvement in the future.

If a dispute arises between employers and unions regarding access arrangements, the situation may escalate to the Central Arbitration Committee (CAC), which has the authority to mandate access terms for as long as two years. In summary, the proposed legislative changes reflect a significant shift in workplace relations, raising key questions for employers about navigating this evolving landscape.