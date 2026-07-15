Government launches wedding law consultation

Couples could soon say “I do” on their own terms under the biggest shake-up to weddings law in almost 200 years. The Government has launched a major consultation on proposals to make getting married simpler, more affordable and more meaningful. Around 470,000 people get married in England and Wales each year, but wedding law dates back centuries, meaning it doesn’t always match the diversity of modern life. The proposals would shift the focus from bricks and mortar to people and promises – meaning couples could legally marry almost anywhere, from forests and beaches to castles and canal boats, and even cruise ships at sea.

The proposals could also help take some of the sting out of the wedding bill. Currently, the average wedding in England costs more than £20,000. Venue hire alone typically costs around £6,000 before any catering. This is unrealistic or impossible for many, with half of unmarried men and a third of unmarried women in relationships citing costs as a reason for not marrying. Giving couples more choice over where they marry could open up more affordable options while keeping the lifelong commitment of marriage at the heart of every ceremony.

Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Secretary, David Lammy said “They say you can’t put a price on love – but too often, the cost of weddings puts this commitment out of reach. That’s why I’m reforming archaic rules, so couples have more freedom to say ‘I do’ on their own terms, while strengthening safeguards to protect the meaning and permanence of marriage.” Today’s announcement will also make sure the law works fairly for everyone.

The current system treats certain faiths and belief groups differently, meaning some couples must choose between a ceremony that reflects their beliefs and one that gives them full legal protection. Under the proposals, the law will be brought up to date with a fair, consistent framework for all. They would also give couples greater freedom to create ceremonies that reflect who they are. For example, interfaith couples could celebrate both of their faiths and traditions in a single legally recognised ceremony.

Justice Minister, Baroness Levitt KC said “The institution of marriage is a cornerstone of British life and a wedding is far more than a legal formality, it is often one of the most important days of a couple’s life. But we know the law isn’t working equally for everyone. No one should have to choose between a ceremony that honours their faith, culture and traditions and one that gives them legal protection. These proposals untie outdated restrictions so all couples can officially tie the knot in a way that feels right for them.”

Whilst giving couples greater freedom, the proposals would maintain strong protections to ensure weddings remain meaningful and legally robust. Officiants themselves will have to meet strict requirements to be able to conduct weddings. They will also determine if a location is suitable for a ceremony – and can be deauthorised if they fail to uphold standards.

These reforms will boost the economy across England and Wales, with the Law Commission estimating a 3% increase in the number of weddings could generate around £139 million in additional annual spending, contributing over £238 million to the UK economy over the next decade.

Quote from Jonathan Hobbs, Managing Director of Hobbs of Henley “We welcome this proposed change of law as our Wedding business has declined for the last twenty years as organisers have wanted a one stop shop venue where the service and reception take place together. The amount of Wedding business we have lost over this period when the organisers realise the service can’t take place aboard is considerable. Thank you to British Marine for lobbying so hard to change this situation and give the Passenger Boat Industry a welcome boost at a difficult time for hospitality”