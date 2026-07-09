Government launches scheme to support children

The UK Government has launched a new pilot scheme designed to ensure that children with parents in prison receive vital support at an earlier stage. This initiative will seek to address the unique challenges faced by approximately 193,000 children in England and Wales each year who are impacted by parental imprisonment. By breaking down existing silos within public services, the Government aims to provide these vulnerable children with the necessary resources to help them thrive.

The scheme, which will commence this summer, will connect data from various public sector bodies such as prisons, police departments, and local councils. This effort intends to identify families quickly, enabling them to receive tailored support across health, education, and social services. “For too long, these children have been invisible to the system,” said Minister for Sentencing and Youth Justice, Jake Richards. He emphasised that knowing who these children are is pivotal to the necessary support and breaking the cycle of disadvantage.

According to recent estimates, children with imprisoned parents often struggle with significant long-term issues including difficulties in education and mental health challenges. With fragmented data across multiple services, many of these children have fallen through the cracks, missing support that is crucial for their development. Richards further stated, “We made a promise to protect these children and stop them paying the price for their parents’ crimes. Today we are making good on that pledge.”

In collaboration with local authorities, the initiative will initially target areas with high parental imprisonment rates. It aims to learn from effective strategies and ultimately expand to other regions. Minister for Children, Josh MacAlister, remarked that no child should be defined by their parent’s actions, especially when such actions lead to imprisonment. He underscored the scheme's focus on supporting the mental health and wellbeing of children, allowing them to overcome their challenges. “This pilot will deliver urgently needed support for children’s mental health, education and wellbeing,” he noted.

Families will receive individualised assistance that addresses their specific needs, including emotional support, housing advice, and links to local services like Family Hubs. Lynn Kelly, Director of POPS, a charity experienced in supporting affected families, expressed her approval of the initiative, stating that children benefit immensely from early, specialist, and non-judgemental support. Diane Curry OBE, Clinks Families Network Co-ordinator, underlined the importance of community-driven support built on understanding the challenges faced by these families.

The pilot is set to run from 2026 to 2028, with an official launch planned for autumn 2026. It aligns with the Government’s broader commitment to improving lives for children and families, including enhancements to family support services and initiatives to halve knife crime within the next decade. The measures aim to strengthen communities and foster a more equitable society.