The UK government is revisiting the contentious issue of non-compete clauses within employment contracts. This comes in the wake of a recent policy paper released by the Department for Business and Trade, which outlines potential reform options. Michael McCartney, Employment Partner at Fladgate, commented on the implications of this initiative, particularly focusing on the difficulties faced by employers in rapidly evolving sectors such as artificial intelligence, technology, and life sciences.

McCartney noted that “the government is revisiting a consultation carried out by the Conservatives under Rishi Sunak where a 3-month cap on non-competes was recommended.” He remarked that other proposals aimed at compensating employees during any work restrictions had been dismissed as too costly. This hesitation stems from the persistent economic challenges linked to inflation, and the initial recommendations were ultimately shelved following the Labour party's rise to power in the previous year.

The current consultation indicates a significant dilemma for employers. McCartney explained that “on the one hand, employers in AI and tech startups are struggling to attract talent and subsequently face significant costs in hiring overseas talent on sponsorship visas.” He further elaborated that non-compete clauses could be hindering recruitment efforts. Nevertheless, once these businesses become more established, they may seek to ensure protection for their investments and intellectual property through non-compete clauses. It appears likely that some form of non-compete protection will remain intact, albeit potentially limited in duration or targeted at senior, high-earning employees.

With the UK government prioritising economic growth, there are additional concerns regarding the estimated 60% of employees who feel unable to change jobs due to existing non-compete clauses. The implication is that legislation addressing this issue is likely to emerge in the next parliamentary term. McCartney emphasised the importance of carefully balancing healthy competition with the need to protect investments in research and intellectual property. He urged those in life sciences, technology, and finance sectors to actively participate in this consultation to voice their concerns and inform the shaping of future legislation.