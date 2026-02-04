Ane Vernon, a partner at law firm Payne Hicks Beach, who specialises in disputes arising in the education and regulatory sector, including safeguarding, comments "Recent data show that suspensions in England have risen markedly. While suspensions remain a necessary and legally recognised disciplinary tool, sending pupils home poses practical and safeguarding challenges, particularly where children are left unsupervised." She further notes "The Secretary of State’s announcement that on-site suspensions should be preferred over home-based suspension (save in cases of violence) seems to be a good idea in principle but it creates additional burdens on schools when the sector already suffers with staffing and funding pressures." Vernon expresses concern that despite the Department for Education’s assertion that internal suspensions are not equivalent to isolation, this policy may lead to an increased reliance on seclusion rooms. She warns that such practices raise significant safeguarding and human rights issues, complicating the already challenging landscape of school discipline management.