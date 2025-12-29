Goodwin has recently played a vital role in supporting GREENPEAK Partners as they launch their new mid-market advisory platform atania. This support specifically relates to the financing of a strategic partnership between atania and AC CHRISTES & PARTNER (ACP). The partnership is further strengthened by the involvement of THE MAKERY, an additional founding partner that brings specialist skills and detailed industry experience to the table.

atania is designed as an independent platform offering a diverse range of services, including tax advisory, audit, transactions, and transformation. The initiative, driven by GREENPEAK, primarily targets mid-sized companies across Germany and beyond. As a comprehensive service provider, atania consolidates the expert knowledge of its partners while developing a joint technology platform to ensure faster, more transparent, and improved client services. This innovative model allows current and future partners to retain their entrepreneurial independence while leveraging capital, technology, a recognised brand, and a well-structured framework for growth and succession.

GREENPEAK, headquartered in Munich, is renowned for its expertise in building and scaling mid-market business groups. With a solid history of success, the investment firm focuses on founding, developing, and expanding market leaders. In line with its buy-and-build strategies, GREENPEAK aims to create market-leading platforms that function as integrated partnerships, promoting sustainable interests and adhering to ambitious ESG principles.

With a history dating back to 1993, ACP is a well-established player in Germany’s M&A advisory landscape. The firm excels in financial and tax due diligence, transaction advisory, and contract support for various business acquisitions, investments, and succession solutions. Having supported over 2,000 transactions, ACP employs approximately 120 professionals.

Supplementing the partnership is THE MAKERY, based in Munich and Luxembourg, which operates as an interdisciplinary advisory firm. With nine founding partners who are considered leading experts in their respective fields, THE MAKERY offers a rich blend of expertise spanning tax, legal, valuation, and transformation.

The transaction was expertly managed by Goodwin's dedicated team, including partner Winfried Carli and associate Marius Garnatz, alongside associates Daniel Wagner and Philipp Lauer, and senior transaction lawyer Anna Zoth, all based in Munich. Their Luxembourg counterparts included partner Elie-Raphael Soudry and associates Olha Polishchuk and Alice Wu.