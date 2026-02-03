Hochfrequenz, based in Grünwald near Munich, aids energy supply companies in addressing strategic, technological, and operational challenges, particularly during the transformation of business and IT processes. With five locations in Germany and a workforce exceeding 120 employees, Hochfrequenz exemplifies a high-growth company in a dynamic industry.

EMERAM is recognised as a top investment manager for mid-sized enterprises in the German-speaking regions, controlling over 700 million euros in capital to support growing businesses. The firm’s diverse portfolio features technology-oriented firms focused on digital transformation, energy transition, and Health & Wellbeing. EMERAM embodies a commitment to sustainable growth through both organic measures and strategic acquisitions while placing a strong emphasis on comprehensive ESG concepts.

The advisory team from Goodwin was spearheaded by Winfried M. Carli and Daniel Wagner, supported by Rina Omura, all specialists in Private Equity/Debt Finance in Munich, alongside Philipp Lauer from the Tax team in the Munich office.