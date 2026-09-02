Gibson Dunn strengthens London restructuring practice

Gibson Dunn has confirmed the expansion of its premier global Business Restructuring and Reorganization (BRR) practice with the appointment of partner Suzanne Thomson to its London office. This strategic move reflects the firm's commitment to bolstering its capabilities in response to growing demand for restructuring services in the current economic climate. Scott Greenberg, Global Chair of Gibson Dunn’s Business Restructuring and Reorganization Practice Group, noted that “Suzanne is a highly experienced cross-border restructuring lawyer who adds scale and breadth to our London offering.”

Thomson's addition is viewed as crucial not only to the London team but also as part of the firm’s wider European expansion strategy. The firm has recently welcomed other notable hires, including Leo Plank and Sacha Lürken in Munich. Lisa Stevens, a London partner in Gibson Dunn’s BRR practice, expressed her enthusiasm about Thomson joining, stating that “we are thrilled to welcome Suzanne, whose experience complements our practice and client base perfectly.” She emphasised that this recruitment is timely, considering the uptick in demand for their services stemming from the present macro-economic environment.

Gibson Dunn’s BRR practice is highly regarded within the industry for its extensive work on some of the most significant mandates in recent years. The London team has played a pivotal role in notable restructurings, advising on major cases such as the restructuring of Altice SFR, Altice International, Kloeckner Pentaplast, and Lycra. The collaborative nature of the team allows for a diversified approach, covering various aspects of restructuring including debtor work, creditor-side restructurings, and litigation disputes.

In Europe, the London and Munich teams unite with Gibson Dunn’s distinguished Paris restructuring practice to provide comprehensive support to clients. Suzanne Thomson remarked on her new role, saying “Gibson Dunn has built an internationally renowned, globally integrated restructuring platform. I am excited to be joining a team with such depth and a clear trajectory of growth in London and across Europe.” She highlighted the firm's unique positioning in catering to clients' needs for seamless, cross-practice advice across jurisdictions.

Thomson's arrival is part of a broader trend at Gibson Dunn, showcasing the firm's ongoing investment in its global restructuring capabilities. In recent years, the London office has also seen the addition of partners such as Lisa Stevens, Chris Howard, and Presley Warner, in tandem with notable hires across other markets including Matthew Roose in New York. Overall, this development underscores Gibson Dunn’s proactive approach in enhancing its restructuring practice to better serve its clients in a challenging economic landscape.