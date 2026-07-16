Gibson Dunn expands London practice group

Richard advises on employee share schemes, incentive structures, and executive compensation across various sectors, enhancing the firm's capabilities in the UK and beyond. His arrival follows that of Robbie Sinclair and aims to support the firm's strong private equity, M&A, and tax practices.

Krista Hanvey, Co-Chair of the Practice Group, expressed delight, stating “Richard is an outstanding lawyer whose experience with incentive structures and support of a broad range of transactional work aligns perfectly with our strategic growth.” Sandy Bhogal, Global Co-Chair of Gibson Dunn’s Tax Practice, noted “Richard’s arrival will deepen our London incentives capability at exactly the right moment.” Richard himself expressed enthusiasm for joining the firm, stating “The firm’s global platform in executive compensation and its commitment to expanding its incentives capability in the U.K. alongside its private equity and M&A activity make this an exceptional opportunity.”