Professional services group Gateley is celebrating ten successful years of its national academy for housebuilders programme. Launched in 2016, the initiative has welcomed over 650 junior professionals, primarily focusing on those new to the residential development sector, including graduates and early-career individuals in land, planning, and technical teams. The free programme features a series of workshop-style modules aimed at providing vital support to the next generation of talent.

These workshops take place across Gateley’s offices in London, Birmingham, and Leeds, and are mainly conducted by the firm’s residential development lawyers as well as consultancy professionals from within the wider group. The academy structure includes four modules over a 12-month period, encompassing the entire lifecycle of a residential development site. From heads of terms to final plot sales, the sessions also address essential topics such as planning, serving notices, and customer care. Moreover, specialist subjects have been provided by experts from Gateley Capitus and Gateley Hamer, covering tax, land, and utilities issues.

Haydn Tomlinson, senior land manager at Vistry East Yorkshire, was one of the many who benefitted from the academy. He noted “I attended Gateley’s academy for housebuilders back in 2019 and can honestly say it gave me invaluable insight into the legal requirements of residential development which I’ve been able to apply to my role to ensure we’re working as effectively as possible with our legal teams to get deals over the line.” Tomlinson also mentioned that several of his colleagues have since completed the programme, highlighting its enduring value for junior housebuilding professionals.

Andy Wilson, partner and national head of residential development at Gateley Legal, reflected on the initiative, asserting “Delighting clients is at the forefront of all we do, and we pride ourselves on adding additional value to our housebuilder and developer relationships through supplementary services including these workshops designed to help shape careers.” He praised the positive feedback garnered over the past decade, noting the programme’s appeal to both graduates and professionals seeking a refresher. “Being part of a professional services group means we can also include specialist presentations from consultancy colleagues which adds another level of insight and keeps the course developing each year,” he added, expressing gratitude towards everyone involved in delivering the workshops and alumni from the past ten years.