Gateley Legal supports shareholders in strategic sale

Gateley Legal has played a pivotal role in advising the shareholders of several related companies, including Rhino, Vantage, Quest, and ICPA, in their recent sale to Venus Newco Limited, a new entity backed by Odealim. This acquisition consolidates a robust portfolio of UK businesses, including Rhino Trade Insurance and Rhino Home Protect, alongside Vantage, Quest, and ICPA. Notably, this marks Odealim's inaugural investment in the UK and aligns with its broader strategy for international expansion.

In this collaborative effort, select shareholders chose to reinvest a portion of their proceeds into Venus Newco Limited. Gateley Legal provided comprehensive guidance throughout the transaction process, ensuring that the interests of the selling shareholders were well represented. The legal team was led by partner and corporate platform head Charles Glaskie, with essential contributions from legal director Laurel Knight, corporate solicitor Oliver Kneale, tax partner Bernhard Gilbey, tax associate Rachel Palmer, and employment senior associate Navjhot Atwal.

Steve Greenwell, chairman of Rhino and Vantage, expressed his enthusiasm regarding the deal, stating “this transaction marks an important milestone for Rhino, Vantage and the wider group of businesses. We have built a strong platform over many years and joining forces with Odealim creates a real opportunity to support the next phase of growth in the UK market. Charles, Laurel and the wider Gateley Legal team provided specialist, practical advice throughout and worked closely with us and our advisers to keep the transaction moving through to completion.”

In reflection on the successful transaction, Charles Glaskie remarked “Rhino, Vantage, Quest and ICPA are well-established businesses and the sale to Odealim is an important step for the shareholders. With a multi-disciplinary team from Gateley, we were able to provide joined-up advice across the transaction, supporting the shareholders from negotiation through to completion. It was a pleasure to work with Steve, the shareholders and their advisers to deliver a successful outcome.”

This successful sale not only exemplifies the collaborative effort between Gateley Legal and its clients but also signifies a strategic shift that is set to enhance the growth potential of the involved businesses within the UK market.