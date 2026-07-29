Gallagher Benefit Services v Meagher: High Court dismisses £1.85 million earnout dispute

The High Court has dismissed a claim by insurance broker Gallagher Benefit Services against the founder of a business it acquired, finding that although he breached his employment contract by concealing a client's notice to terminate, the company suffered no financial loss as a result and is entitled to nothing in damages.

The judgement, handed down by Mr Justice Ritchie in the King's Bench Division on 29 July 2026 following an eight-day trial, arose from Gallagher's 2022 acquisition of Churchills, a boutique employee benefits brokerage built up over decades by Peter Meagher. The deal combined a lump sum of £12,375,000 with a deferred earnout of up to £5,199,250, payable over three years and tied to revenue targets, with Mr Meagher remaining as chief executive under a separate employment contract. Fifteen months later, following friction over resourcing and integration, the parties agreed to bring that arrangement to an early close, with Gallagher paying £3.65 million to settle the earnout in full.

Roughly a month after that settlement was signed, Gallagher discovered that Churchills' largest client, referred to in the judgement as GP, had served notice to terminate its contract back in January 2023, a fact Mr Meagher had not disclosed during the exit negotiations. Gallagher brought claims for breach of contract, breach of fiduciary duty, fraudulent misrepresentation and breach of a settlement warranty, arguing that had it known of the notice it would have offered a settlement of only around £1.8 million, and claimed the difference as damages. Mr Meagher counterclaimed for £1.549 million, alleging that Gallagher had failed to properly resource and support the business during the negotiation period, thereby suppressing the revenue on which any settlement was based.

Mr Justice Ritchie found that Mr Meagher had indeed breached his employment contract and a related settlement warranty by failing to inform Gallagher of the termination notice once he had secured a short-term extension from the client in January 2023. However, the judgement rejected every other element of Gallagher's case. The six pleaded misrepresentations, drawn from negotiation correspondence in which Mr Meagher proposed settling the earnout using year-one revenue figures, were found not to have been made either expressly or by implication, with the judge describing Gallagher's account of what its representatives had understood as an after-the-event construction unsupported by the evidence. The fiduciary duty claim also failed, the court holding that Mr Meagher's role as an employee, rather than director, of Gallagher did not give rise to fiduciary obligations of the kind owed to the parent company.

Central to the outcome was the court's assessment of causation and loss. Applying the net loss principle established in Stanford International Bank v HSBC, the judge found that had Mr Meagher disclosed the termination notice, he would not have accepted a reduced settlement in the region of £1.8 million, but would instead have continued running the business, achieving further revenue growth and ultimately securing his full £5.199 million earnout entitlement, a materially worse outcome for Gallagher than the sum actually paid. The claim for damages therefore failed for want of proven loss. The judgement was also notably critical of the credibility of several senior Gallagher witnesses, finding that internal communications disclosed during the litigation showed a pattern of disrespect toward Mr Meagher and an intention, formed well before the earnout was settled, to remove him and reduce Churchills' operations rather than to grow the business as originally promised.

Mr Meagher's counterclaim was dismissed on a separate basis, the court finding that the deed of variation used to settle the earnout constituted full and final settlement of all matters arising under the relevant schedule of the original sale agreement, precluding any further claim.