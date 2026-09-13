Furley Page welcomes two new solicitors

Kent-based law firm Furley Page Solicitors has announced the appointment of two newly qualified solicitors, Sophie Stachera-Stygle and Charlotte Howe, who have recently completed the firm’s esteemed trainee solicitor programme. After two years of rigorous training, they qualified by completing four ‘seats’ across various legal teams. The Furley Page programme is known for being highly competitive, with selected trainees gaining invaluable experience across several practice areas and providing legal services to both corporate and private clients.

During the programme, trainees typically spend six months in each seat under the guidance of a training supervisor, which aids in developing the essential professional skills needed for a successful career in law. Rayma Collins, Partner and Head of Family Law who oversees the programme at Furley Page, expressed her enthusiasm saying “Our trainee programme provides a perfect introduction to practical law. Many graduates of the programme stay with us and progress on to senior roles.” She further noted the rewarding nature of qualifying trainees, stating “It is especially rewarding when successful trainees move on to positions within the firm following their qualification. Both Sophie and Charlotte have clearly demonstrated their skills, passion and commitment for the legal profession, so we are delighted to welcome them to the team, and I am excited to see their careers progress further with Furley Page.”

Sophie Stachera-Stygle began her legal training with a Post-Graduate Diploma in Law and later completed the Legal Practice Course at BPP University in 2024, where she achieved a Distinction. Now a part of Furley Page’s Disputes Team, her journey in law is set to flourish. Similarly, Charlotte Howe, who graduated from Durham University with a 2:1 in Law, also completed the Legal Practice Course at BPP University in London with a Distinction and has joined the firm’s Corporate and Commercial team. Both solicitors reflect the high standards and dedication that Furley Page aims to instil in its legal professionals.