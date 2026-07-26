Freeths supports sale of Documation software

Leading law firm Freeths has played a crucial role in advising John Wallace and Theresa Wallace on the sale of Documation Software Limited and DS Professional Services UK Limited to Whitevision, an international provider renowned for its Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) software solutions. This strategic transaction marks a significant milestone for Documation, a well-established provider of document management and process automation solutions. The acquisition not only strengthens Whitevision's foothold in the UK market but also supports its wider ambitions for international growth.

Founded in the Netherlands in 2005, Whitevision is known for its cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence-powered solutions, which facilitate the automation of invoice processing, procurement, spend management, and document management processes. The acquisition of Documation effectively adds scale to Whitevision's UK operations, enabling it to better serve customers across Europe and beyond.

For Documation, joining the Whitevision group heralds new opportunities for investment, innovation, and growth, while simultaneously ensuring ongoing support for its customers and employees. Commenting on the successful acquisition, Ania Gabrielczyk, Corporate Partner at Freeths, congratulated John and Theresa on building a highly respected business and said “This acquisition is testament to the strength of the company they have built. Whitevision's ambitions and expertise make it a natural strategic fit, providing a strong platform for future growth and continued innovation. We’re pleased to support the shareholders through the transaction and help deliver a successful outcome. We wish everyone involved the very best for the future.”

John Wallace, founder of Documation, expressed his enthusiasm regarding the transition: “We are delighted to have joined the Whitevision group and in doing so secured a bright future of growth and innovation for our Team and for our customers. The assistance we received from the Freeths team was first class, their knowledge enabled them to provide clear, relevant and pragmatic advice and their experience instilled in us the confidence that we were making sound decisions throughout. We are extremely grateful for the diligence and determination of the Freeths team in seeing our transaction through to a successful conclusion." This collaboration signals a new chapter of growth for both Documation and Whitevision.