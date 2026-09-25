Freeths supports MicroLub's expansion efforts

Leading law firm Freeths has successfully advised MicroLub, a deeptech ingredient solutions company, on a £7 million funding round spearheaded by Northern Gritstone. Founded by Professor Anwesha Sarkar and spun out from the University of Leeds, MicroLub has developed patented protein-based ingredient technology designed to help food manufacturers substantially reduce fat and calorie content while preserving quality taste and texture. Currently, the company collaborates with some of the world’s largest food and ingredient businesses, operating out of Nexus in Leeds.

Investment company Northern Gritstone, which is committed to supporting ambitious science and technology enterprises across the North of England, has led this funding initiative. The investment aims to fuel MicroLub’s next growth phase, which involves accelerating its expansion into the US and Asian markets, scaling its team, and advancing its proprietary ingredient technology. It will also assist the company in converting ongoing customer trials into commercial contracts as it aims for further international growth.

The Freeths team, which played a pivotal role in this funding round, was led by Corporate Senior Associate Farrell Tang, with support from Corporate Partner Dahren Naidoo and Corporate Trainee Legal Executive Lucy Barrett. Commenting on the deal, Farrell Tang expressed that “this investment marks a significant milestone for MicroLub and provides a strong platform for the next phase of the company’s growth. Having already established itself as an innovative business, MicroLub is exceptionally well positioned to further develop its technology and accelerate its expansion into key international markets."

He added, “Freeths has a strong track record of advising innovative technology businesses, university spinouts and investors on growth capital transactions, and it was a pleasure to support the MicroLub team on this important deal. We look forward to seeing the business continue its impressive growth trajectory in the years ahead.”