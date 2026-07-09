Freeths strengthens tax practice with David
Leading law firm Freeths has significantly bolstered its tax team with the appointment of David Smith as Partner and Joint Head of Tax amid increasing client demand for expertise in private equity and complex corporate transactions. David, who joins from DLA Piper, brings over 20 years of invaluable experience advising multinational firms and private equity investors on both domestic and international tax issues. He will work alongside existing Partner and Joint Head of Tax Adrian Hackett to guide the firm’s national tax team in addressing a diverse array of transactional and advisory services.
David's extensive career includes advising on critical tax dimensions of acquisitions, disposals, restructurings, and international expansion across various jurisdictions, with a particular focus on private equity transactions and multinational group structuring. His arrival marks a significant enhancement to Freeths' capabilities, especially in areas showing robust growth such as global mobility and energy sector mergers and acquisitions.
The firm's commitment to investing in its tax practice reflects its aim to excel in supporting clients with complex, multi-jurisdictional matters. Adrian Hackett expressed his enthusiasm about the appointment stating "David is one of the most experienced and well-regarded tax lawyers in the market, and his arrival is a significant moment for our team. His expertise spans many of the areas where we are seeing the strongest client demand, from private equity and international transactions through to employment taxes and global mobility."
David Smith also shared his excitement about joining, saying "Freeths is a firm with genuine momentum, an impressive client base and a clear vision for growth. What attracted me was the opportunity to help shape the future of the tax practice while working alongside talented colleagues across the firm's sector and service teams." He emphasised the firm’s strong reputation for delivering commercially focused advice on intricate matters, expressing enthusiasm for the prospects of growing the practice in key areas such as private equity and cross-border investment.