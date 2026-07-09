Freeths strengthens tax practice with David

David's extensive career includes advising on critical tax dimensions of acquisitions, disposals, restructurings, and international expansion across various jurisdictions, with a particular focus on private equity transactions and multinational group structuring. His arrival marks a significant enhancement to Freeths' capabilities, especially in areas showing robust growth such as global mobility and energy sector mergers and acquisitions.

The firm's commitment to investing in its tax practice reflects its aim to excel in supporting clients with complex, multi-jurisdictional matters. Adrian Hackett expressed his enthusiasm about the appointment stating "David is one of the most experienced and well-regarded tax lawyers in the market, and his arrival is a significant moment for our team. His expertise spans many of the areas where we are seeing the strongest client demand, from private equity and international transactions through to employment taxes and global mobility."

David Smith also shared his excitement about joining, saying "Freeths is a firm with genuine momentum, an impressive client base and a clear vision for growth. What attracted me was the opportunity to help shape the future of the tax practice while working alongside talented colleagues across the firm's sector and service teams." He emphasised the firm’s strong reputation for delivering commercially focused advice on intricate matters, expressing enthusiasm for the prospects of growing the practice in key areas such as private equity and cross-border investment.