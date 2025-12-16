Leading law firm Freeths has announced a strategic move to reinforce its presence in Scotland with the appointment of Corporate Partner Louise Mahon to its Glasgow office. This comes on the heels of a year marked by substantial growth for the firm in the region. Previously, Mahon was with Morton Fraser MacRoberts, bringing over two decades of invaluable experience in corporate law.

Mahon is well-versed in advising on an array of corporate matters, including mergers and acquisitions, investments, and group reorganisations. Her expertise spans various sectors such as technology, energy, financial services, transport, manufacturing, and food and drink. Throughout her career, she has spearheaded high-value transactions, catering to entrepreneurs, investors, corporates, and even public sector bodies. Raised in Scotland, Louise maintains a strong connection to her roots, although her career has also seen her working in cities like Manchester and London, where she served as in-house counsel for a London family office.

Recognition for Mahon's skill set includes her designation as a Next Generation Partner in Corporate by the Legal 500. She has established herself as a reliable figure for her commercial judgement, calm leadership, and her ability to guide clients through intricate and high-stakes deals with a clear and pragmatic approach. In her new role at Freeths, Louise will primarily focus on the Scottish market while also contributing to the wider UK Corporate offering.

Nick Taylor, Joint Managing Partner of Freeths Glasgow, commented on Louise’s appointment by stating “Louise’s appointment marks another significant milestone for our team after a year of substantial growth for our office. Her stellar reputation will be invaluable as we continue to expand our services across Scotland, and we are thrilled to welcome her to the team.” This comment underlines the firm's commitment to enhancing its capabilities and presence in the region.

Furthermore, the Glasgow office has seen a workforce increase of 20% in 2025, demonstrating Freeths’ dedication to solidifying its standing in the Scottish legal market.

Louise Mahon expressed her enthusiasm for the position, stating “Joining Freeths at a time of such dynamic growth is a fantastic opportunity. The firm’s collaborative approach and ambition really resonate with me, and I’m excited to work alongside a talented, passionate team. Having worked across Scotland, Manchester and London, I look forward to bringing that breadth of experience to help clients achieve their goals.” This remarks highlight her eagerness to leverage her diverse experiences for the benefit of her future clients.