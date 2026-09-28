Freeths reports impressive revenue growth milestone

Leading national law firm Freeths has released its financial results for the year ending 31 March 2026, revealing an impressive turnover increase of more than 12%, now standing at £187.6 million, alongside an 8.2% rise in profit despite significant investments. This marks the firm's fourth consecutive year of double-digit growth, showcasing an overall revenue increase of 83% over the past five years.

The momentum has been attributed to enhanced relationships with existing clients, a rise in new client instructions, and a growing demand for specialised advice as both organisations and individuals navigate regulatory changes, economic instability, and a plethora of complex challenges and opportunities.

Freeths' Corporate, Employment, and Planning & Environment sectors have performed particularly well, experiencing turnover increases of 24%, 33%, and 27% respectively. The growth in these areas has been spurred by heightened demand for advice on private equity, mergers and acquisitions, international transactions, workplace reforms, and significant infrastructure and water-related projects.

Freeths continued to partner with long-standing clients such as Aldi, Mercedes-Benz, Barratt, Redrow, and Travis Perkins, while also securing new engagements with Holland & Barrett, Finance Earth, and ExCeL London. The number of new client wins grew by 9% year-on-year, with turnover from the firm's top 50 clients rising by 11%.

This positive performance has been bolstered by complex, high-value work across Freeths' four divisions. Notable projects included advising Centrica on the £370 million acquisition of the Severn Combined-Cycle Gas Turbine power station, providing counsel to Gleeds on contractual arrangements related to the £136 billion Sellafield decommissioning programme, and assisting Equiniti with significant data protection litigation that has reached the Supreme Court.

Freeths' UK office network has also shown strong performance, with London reporting a 22% increase in turnover, Bristol achieving 21% growth, and Glasgow an impressive 43% rise in its second full financial year.

To enhance its service offerings and meet increasing client demand, Freeths welcomed 187 new colleagues across legal and business support teams, made 16 strategic lateral partner hires, and promoted 86 individuals, of whom 14 became partners. The firm distributed £4.3 million in staff bonuses across the business.

Following the financial year, Freeths restructured by transferring its Clinical Negligence and Court of Protection teams to Fletchers Group, enabling the firm to sharpen its focus and concentrate investments on core growth areas, including Private Client Services.

National Managing Partner Karl Jansen highlighted, “Organisations are navigating increasingly complex commercial, regulatory and workforce challenges and need advisers who understand the wider context and can bring together the right insight, experience and expertise to deliver better solutions and outcomes." He added, “Our focus on service quality and long term partnerships has been instrumental in our progress, and our performance reflects the strength of our relationships and the increasing breadth of work entrusted to Freeths, with established clients turning to us for broader support, and new client instructions driven by our national capability, sector knowledge and practical, personal advice.”

In line with its commitment to developing innovative solutions that deliver clear value for clients, Freeths continued its investment in technology and talent. The firm extended Microsoft 365 Copilot to all colleagues, bolstered partnerships with AI-powered legal platform Legora, and appointed key roles including a Chief Innovation Officer and a Head of Legal AI.

Moreover, Freeths is enhancing its national office network, encouraging collaboration and innovation while maintaining its strong commitment to regional markets. This effort includes relocating to newly refurbished premises in Milton Keynes and upgrading working environments in Sheffield, Leeds, and Manchester.